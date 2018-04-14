PMs message for Sinhala and Hindu New Year

April 14, 2018   12:10 pm

- Government Information Department

“The dawn of spring brings the flourish of nature and nourishes the human spirit as we meditate on the ideas of cooperation, forgiveness and empathy for all life,” Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.


Issuing his Sinhala and Tamil New Year Message the Premier said it is the foremost national festivity celebrated across the country in the splendour of spring.

“ It provides the ideal setting to deepen relationships with each other and share our rich cultural heritage.This New Year we will celebrate with our traditional customs to convey their importance to the next generation. This will ensure future generations are proud of our traditions and our nation.”


Ranil Wickremesinghe  wished  all Sri Lankans a joyful Sinhala and Tamil New Year that inspires the  commitment in achieving sustained peace and prosperity!

