A person was arrested for possession of a haul of counterfeit in Horana yesterday (13).

According to Police sources, 12 counterfeit notes of Rs.1, 000 were recovered during investigations.

The arrest was made following tip-off received by Horana Police.



The suspect was identified as a 26-year-old residing in Batagoda.

Police said the suspect would be produced before Horana Magistrate’s Court today.