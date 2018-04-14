Chinese male arrested with stock of cigarettes valued at Rs 1.4 million

April 14, 2018   06:09 pm

By Manushi Silva

A Chinese male was arrested by the Customs officials at Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport today (14) while attempting to smuggle 140 cartoons (28 000 sticks) of foreign cigarettes.

The seized stock of cigarettes valued at Rs 1.4 million, according to custom officials.

The 44-year-old Chinese male has arrived from Singapore by SilkAir flight MI 0428 at 8.50am today.

Investigations into the incident are being carried out under the instructions of Customs Director O.M. Jabeer and Deputy Director A.M. Arifa.

