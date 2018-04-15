Vesak festival week to commence on April 26

This year’s Vesak festival week declares from April 26 to May 2 and will be conducted countrywide under state patronage, Ministry of Buddhasasana announced.

Vesak Full Moon Day-2018 falls on April 29 and the Government has decided to hold the 2562 State Vesak Festival-at the Bingiriya Devagiri Raja MahaViharaya, in Kurunegala.

About 5,000 devotees are expected to observe sil and do meditation at the temple under the guidance of Most Ven. Malangane Attadassi Nayaka Thera, NWP Deputy Prelate of Malwatta Chapter and Chief Incumbent of the Devagiri Raja Maha Viharaya.

Meanwhile, 250 dilapidated Buddhist temples are to be renovated and developed in the Kurunegala District to mark the Noble Vesak Festival 2018.