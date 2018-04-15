We will remain in the govt. in support to the President -Amaraweera

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) ministers who abstained from voting for the No-Confidence Motion (NCM) against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will not leave the unity government and will continue to work in their ministerial portfolios, UPFA General Secretary Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says.

Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Mahinda Amaraweera said President Sirisena clearly stated that he would take forward the government hence they will remain in the government in support to the President.

“The ones who filed the NCM against the PM finally admitted that it will be defeated. I am hoping to make a revelation about the truth behind the NCM and the resignation of 16 SLFP ministers from the government via a live television program soon” Amaraweera said.

The Minister said that although he attempted to bring back the16 SLFP ministers who vacated the government they turned down his request.

