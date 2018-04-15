Special transport service in place for commuters returning to Colombo

Special transport service in place for commuters returning to Colombo

April 15, 2018   07:22 pm

By Manushi Silva

A special Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) transport service to cater to the needs of commuters returning from their hometowns during the festive season is operative from today (15) onwards. 

The special bus service will continue until April 25, Deputy General Manager of SLTB R.T. Chandrasiri said.

Meanwhile, the Railways Department will be operating a special train services until April 17  for the convenience of commuters returning back to work  after Sinhala and Tamil new Year.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories