Special transport service in place for commuters returning to Colombo

A special Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) transport service to cater to the needs of commuters returning from their hometowns during the festive season is operative from today (15) onwards.

The special bus service will continue until April 25, Deputy General Manager of SLTB R.T. Chandrasiri said.

Meanwhile, the Railways Department will be operating a special train services until April 17 for the convenience of commuters returning back to work after Sinhala and Tamil new Year.