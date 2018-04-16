Person arrested with firearm, grenade and heroin

April 16, 2018   11:25 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A person has been arrested at Bandarawatta, Hikkaduwa for the possession of a locally-manufactured firearm and a hand grenade.

He was arrested based on a tip-off received by the Galle Unit of the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB), says police. 

Police also discovered 3g and 450mg of heroin in the possession of the suspect.

After questioning the suspect, a locally-manufactured firearm, three 9mm bullets and a live hand grenade was found at the suspect’s wife’s house in the Mitiyagoda Police Division.

The 27 year old suspect is a resident of Gintota, Galle and is to be presented before the Galle Magistrate’s Court.

