Sri Lankan medal winning boxers return

The Sri Lankan Boxing team who won 3 bronze medals at the 21st Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, returned to Sri Lanka.

A special welcome ceremony was held at the Bandaranaike International Airport yesterday (15) to greet the medal winning athletes, Anusha Kodithuwakku, Ishan Bandara and Thiwanka Ranasinghe on their return from Melbourne, Australia.

Former Minister C. B. Rathnayaka, officials of the Sports Ministry and the Sri Lankan boxing association, family and friends of the winners attended the event.

The medal winner, Anusha Kodithuwakku states that the competition was important to Sri Lanka and that she is the first woman to win Sri Lanka a medal in Boxing.

She said that her next goal is the Asian Games in August while mentioning that she will not continue to play for more than 2 years from now on.

The 26 year old Ishan Bandara of the Engineer Services in Sri Lanka Army who also won bronze medal states that it had been a fierce competition.

The third bronze medal was brought to Sri Lanka by the 24 year old Thiwanka Ranasinghe from Kandy.

He commented that he was disappointed by the fact that he could not bring a gold medal which he aimed for. He further mentions that his next goal is the Olympic Games in 2020.