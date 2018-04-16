Mahindananda Aluthgamage arrested

Former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has been arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

He was arrested after arriving at the FCID this morning to give a statement on allegations of misusing state funds.

The UPFA MP will be produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate, police said.

He was summoned for questioning by the FCID in connection with the investigations being carried out regarding the misuse of state funds amounting to Rs 39 million for the purchase of carrom and checkers boards in 2014.

He is accused of using the distribution of equipment worth around Rs 39 million to selected school and sports clubs for political purposes during his tenure as the Minister of Sports.



Aluthgamage had presented a special appeal petition to the Supreme Court seeking an order preventing the FCID from arresting him.

His previous application against his impending arrest was rejected by the Supreme Court without being taken up for hearing.

Former Chairman of Sathosa, Nalin Ruwanjeewa Fernando, was arrested and remanded in connection with the same charges. However, he was granted bail on April 10.