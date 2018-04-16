Four members of same family die in three wheeler-lorry collision

Four members of the same family died when a three wheeler and a bus collided at Ambalantota Mirijjawila Junction on Thissa-Matara main road around 9.30 am today (16).

The three wheeler in which the four persons were travelling was completely burnt down from the accident.

The victims included a mother, father, two children aged 01 and 08 years of the same family residing in Hasalaka, according to police.

They were pronounced dead upon admission to Hambantota Hospital.

Several damages were caused to the bus from the accident however no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, the bus driver had surrendered to Hambantota Police.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Hambantota Police.

The residents claimed that a number of accidents have taken place in Mirijjawila junction during the past and pointed out the need for a roundabout to the junction.