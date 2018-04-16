Cracks appear in bridge over Udawalawa reservoir

Thin cracks have reportedly appeared on the bridge which holds the sluice gates of the Udawalawa reservoir while as a result heavy vehicle have currently been restricted from using the bridge.

Engineer Sujeewa Gunasekara states that several cracks were observed on the bridge of the sluice gates and heavy vehicles were limited from passing the bridge.

He also said that a study is being conducted on the matter.

On the account of exceeding the maximum water level, five sluice gates were opened recently and about 6000 cubic feet of water is being released to the Walawe River at present.

These sluice gates were opened up after 3 years, and the people who have come to witness it should refrain from hindering officials from discharging their duties, says Gunasekara.