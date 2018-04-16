Mahindananda remanded for failing bail conditions

April 16, 2018   04:46 pm

By Manushi Silva

Former minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage was remanded by Fort Magistrate till tomorrow (16) as he failed to produce evidence of his passport being with Colombo High Court.

Aluthgamage, who was arrested by the FCID this morning, was earlier released on bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court. 

The UPFA MP was arrested after arriving at the FCID this morning to give a statement on allegations of misusing state funds.

He was summoned for questioning by the FCID in connection with the investigations being carried out regarding the misuse of state funds amounting to Rs 39 million for the purchase of carrom and checkers boards in 2014.

He is accused of using the distribution of equipment worth around Rs 39 million to selected school and sports clubs for political purposes during his tenure as the Minister of Sports.
 

