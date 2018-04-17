Mahindananda released after fulfilling bail conditions

MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage has been granted bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court after producing evidence of his passport and fulfilling bail conditions.

Aluthgamage was ordered released on bail by the court yesterday, however he had failed to produce evidence of his passport being with the Colombo High Court and therefore was remanded until today for failing a bail condition.

However, the relevant documents were presented today to the Fort Registrar and the MP was released on bail.

Aluthgamage was arrested by the FCID yesterday after giving a statement on allegations of misusing state funds.

He was summoned for questioning by the FCID in connection with the investigations being carried out regarding the misuse of state funds amounting to Rs 39 million for the purchase of carrom and checkers boards in 2014.

He is accused of using the distribution of the equipment to selected school and sports clubs for political purposes during his tenure as the Minister of Sports.