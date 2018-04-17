Vidyaratna slams reappointment of Dassanayaka

Vidyaratna slams reappointment of Dassanayaka

April 17, 2018   11:59 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

JVP Uva Provincial Councillor Samatha Vidyaratna condemned with disgusted the reappointing of Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayaka as the provincial Education Minister. 

The Chief Minister was previously temporarily removed from his post of Uva Province Education Minister as a result of investigations carried out regarding an incident of forcing a female school principal to kneel.

The investigation, instigated by Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission along with several other units, is reported to be still ongoing.

However, reappointing Dassanayaka as the Provincial Minister of Education is extremely problematic while he is still under investigation, claims Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) provincial council member Samatha Vidyaratna.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories