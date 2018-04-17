Vidyaratna slams reappointment of Dassanayaka

JVP Uva Provincial Councillor Samatha Vidyaratna condemned with disgusted the reappointing of Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayaka as the provincial Education Minister.

The Chief Minister was previously temporarily removed from his post of Uva Province Education Minister as a result of investigations carried out regarding an incident of forcing a female school principal to kneel.

The investigation, instigated by Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission along with several other units, is reported to be still ongoing.

However, reappointing Dassanayaka as the Provincial Minister of Education is extremely problematic while he is still under investigation, claims Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) provincial council member Samatha Vidyaratna.