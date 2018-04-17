27 Indian fishermen repatriated

27 Indian fishermen repatriated

April 17, 2018   12:12 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Twenty-seven Indian fishermen arrested for illegally fishing inside Sri Lankan territorial waters were repatriated back to India with the assistance of the Sri Lankan Navy.

The detained 27 fishermen were arrested by the Navy back in the months of January and February this year while poaching near Karainagar and Mannar coast in Sri Lankan territorial waters. 

Fast attack crafts, CG401 and CG402, of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard were utilised to transfer back the fishermen.

They were handed over to the Indian Coast Guard ship, ‘Rani Gaidinliu’ at the International Waters to the North of Kankasanthurai.

