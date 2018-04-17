Concern over frequent vehicle breakdowns on expressway

Vehicles breaking down due to various technical faults while traveling on the expressway has become a grave issue, according to the Southern Expressway’s Director of Maintenance and Operations, S. Opanayaka.

He points out that, nearly 70 vehicles are currently parked at various points of the expressway, due to various mechanical failures during the New year festive season.

Although employees of the Southern Expressway take steps to remove these vehicles, the entry of such faulty vehicles in to the expressway is a serious problem itself, he said.