Concern over frequent vehicle breakdowns on expressway

Concern over frequent vehicle breakdowns on expressway

April 17, 2018   12:35 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Vehicles breaking down due to various technical faults while traveling on the expressway has become a grave issue, according to the Southern Expressway’s Director of Maintenance and Operations, S. Opanayaka.

He points out that, nearly 70 vehicles are currently parked at various points of the expressway, due to various mechanical failures during the New year festive season.

Although employees of the Southern Expressway take steps to remove these vehicles, the entry of such faulty vehicles in to the expressway is a serious problem itself, he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories