Drought affects thousands of families in North

Nearly 100,000 families are affected due to severe drought currently experienced in the northern parts of the country, according to statistics released by the District Secretaries in the Northern Province.

The Mannar District accommodates 29,838 of these families, making it the district with the highest number of families affected by the drought, reports the Mannar District Secretariat.

Mullaitivu District comes in second with 13,566 families suffering from the drought.

Several Divisional Secretaries state that although the people affected by the drought demand water for drinking and bathing purposes, they are unable to provide adequate water for any other purpose than for drinking.

Recently appointed local government representatives are working keenly on the water supplying schemes that have already been initiated at a number of areas in North, they said.