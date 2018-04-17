Drought affects thousands of families in North

Drought affects thousands of families in North

April 17, 2018   01:18 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Nearly 100,000 families are affected due to severe drought currently experienced in the northern parts of the country, according to statistics released by the District Secretaries in the Northern Province.

The Mannar District accommodates 29,838 of these families, making it the district with the highest number of families affected by the drought, reports the Mannar District Secretariat.

Mullaitivu District comes in second with 13,566 families suffering from the drought.

Several Divisional Secretaries state that although the people affected by the drought demand water for drinking and bathing purposes, they are unable to provide adequate water for any other purpose than for drinking. 

Recently appointed local government representatives are working keenly on the water supplying schemes that have already been initiated at a number of areas in North, they said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories