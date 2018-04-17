President Sirisena to meet British PM Theresa May

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, who is in London to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with British Prime Minister Theresa May, today (17).

This will be followed by a meeting with Sri Lankans living in London, in the afternoon.

The President’s engagements will include the Heads of Government meeting on 19 April, the leaders retreat on 20 April, and addressing the Commonwealth Business Forum as the keynote speaker on 18 April on the theme “Delivering the SDGs: Aligning Business, Society and the Governments”.

The theme this year is “Towards a Common Future” and the special attention will be given to the areas of prosperity, security, fairness and sustainability to achieve the goals of Commonwealth countries.