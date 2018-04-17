More SLFP MPs to sit in opposition?

Another group of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) parliamentarians in the National Government are preparing to sit in the opposition at the next session in Parliament, according to political sources.

In the wake of the political crisis which had followed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, a group of 16 SLFP ministers and MPs who voted in favour of the motion had decided to step down from their positions in the government.

Accordingly they are expected to sit in the opposition when the new session commences on May 8, 2018.

However, a minister who quit the government, speaking to Ada Derana on condition of anonymity, claimed that another group of MPs representing the SLFP in the national government are preparing to sit in the opposition.

Meanwhile UNP MP Nalin Bandara says that he national government became stronger after the resignation of 16 SLFP ministers and MPs.