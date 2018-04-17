Hashish worth Rs 1.4 million found concealed in skateboard

April 17, 2018   05:36 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Customs staff attached to the airmail parcel section of General Post Office in Colombo have detected 1.4 kilograms of Hashish valued at Rs 1.4 million concealed in a skateboard today (17). 

The parcel containing the skateboard has been sent to a freelance journalist in Nugegoda area from Spain, the customs spokesman said.

The detection was made at 12.30pm today by a Deputy Superintendent of Customs while investigations are being carried out under the direction of Deputy Director of Customs by officials of narcotics control unit. 

