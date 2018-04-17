Hashish worth Rs 1.4 million found concealed in skateboard

Customs staff attached to the airmail parcel section of General Post Office in Colombo have detected 1.4 kilograms of Hashish valued at Rs 1.4 million concealed in a skateboard today (17).

The parcel containing the skateboard has been sent to a freelance journalist in Nugegoda area from Spain, the customs spokesman said.

The detection was made at 12.30pm today by a Deputy Superintendent of Customs while investigations are being carried out under the direction of Deputy Director of Customs by officials of narcotics control unit.