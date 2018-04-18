One dead, 16 injured after two vans collide head-on

One person was killed while another 16 were injured following a head-on collision involving two vans near the Keppetipola Junction on the Welimada-Nuwara Eliya road.

The injured were admitted to the Welimada Hospital while 10 of them were transferred to the Badulla Hospital for further treatment.

Four children are reportedly among the wounded passengers of the two vehicles.

The body of the deceased has been placed at the Welimada Hospital.