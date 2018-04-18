Six remanded over assault on tourists in Mirissa

Six suspects have been arrested and remanded in connection with the recent assault on a group of Dutch tourists in Mirissa, police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

It was reported that a female tourist had been harassed and several other tourists assaulted at a restaurant and bar in Mirissa.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the police spokesman said that an investigation was immediately launched into the incident and the arrests were made accordingly.

He said that investigations have also been launched with regard to an incident of a tourist from Israel being assaults in Weligama.

Tourism Minister John Amaratunga emphasized on the importance of ensuring the safety of tourists visiting the island and the need to strengthen the Tourist Police.

He stated that although instructions have been issued with regard to that, they are yet to see it being implemented.

The minster also said that seeing a police uniform near a beach would help minimize such incidents.

Amaratunga added that it is the country’s duty to maintain a tourism industry that safeguards tourists arriving in the country.

Meanwhile reports say that the Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has ordered the establishment in question at Mirissa to be shut down pending investigations.