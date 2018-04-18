Sri Lanka has achieved highest international recognition post independence: President

April 18, 2018   11:45 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

President Maithripala Sirisena says that Sri Lanka has achieved the highest international recognition it has received in the post independence era.

While meeting with Sri Lankans living in London yesterday (17), he said that all countries in the world are now friends with Sri Lanka. 

The Commonwealth Business Forum will be held today (18) and the President is scheduled to address the forum.

Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera says that the Commonwealth Summit 2018 is advantageous for Si Lanka in the aspects of trade and finance.

