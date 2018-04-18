The world’s largest aircraft, Antonov An-225 Mriya landed this morning at the Mattala International Airport in its first commercial flight to Sri Lanka after undergoing upgrades for over a year.

The cargo plane landed in Mattala International Airport at 6.35 am today (18) for fuel and staff rest.

The Ukrainian aircraft landed at Mattala en route from Malaysia to Karachi, Pakistan.

The aircraft which is scheduled to depart tonight from Sri Lanka, has a total of 24 staff members onboard.

Measuring 84m long and 18m high, Antonov An-225 is capable of carrying a maximum take-off weight of 640 tonnes. It is powered by six engines with a wingspan of 88m and 32 tyres in its landing gear.

Designed by Antonov in late 1980s, it is the longest and heaviest airplane ever built.