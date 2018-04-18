JVP condemns US strikes on Syria

-

The People’s Liberation Front today vehemently condemned the “invasive” and “brutal” attack on Syria by the US, UK and French forces on the basis of alleged chemical weapons attacks.

Issuing a statement, the party also called upon all progressive people around the world to come forward to defeat “imperialists’ attempts of conquering and occupying countries and setting up puppet regimes on the pretext of preventing human annihilations.”

The US, UK and French forces have jointly attacked Syria alleging that Syria had used chemical weapons. The decision to attack Syria had been taken on orders from the President of the USA Donald Trump, the Prime Minister of the UK Theresa may and the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

“We, vehemently condemn the invasive, brutal attack on Syria, which is a sovereign country, by the aforesaid countries using their military powers,” Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) said.

The basis for this attack has been stated by the USA and its allies, as the alleged chemical weapons attack on the City of Douma in Syria.

However, this accusation manifests to be false on the face of it and these immediate attacks have been launched even without appropriating sufficient time to authenticate reports on such a chemical weapon attack, the JVP said.

Furthermore, it must not be obliterated the fact that in 2016 Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has certified that Syria had completely destroyed all chemical weapons owned by it, the statement said.

The JVP further added: “Even if Syria had launched a chemical weapons attack, other states could intervene in that matter only in a diplomatic way according to the internationally recognized rules and traditions. However, this attack has been launched violating Declaration of United Nations as well as other recognized international rules and regulations, which is an atrocious precedence.”

“Despite using a story about chemical weapons attack to justify the attack on Syria, it is clear the move is another stage of the military policy that had been carried out for several decades by imperialists lead by the USA to beef up their political and military dominance in the Middle East and through it to take over the control of the oil reserves in the area. Also, attacks of this nature would heat up the region militarily and would call upon other countries in the region to join the fray.”

“As People’s Liberation Front (JVP), we vehemently condemn this attack on Syria and call upon all progressive people around the world to come forward to defeat imperialists’ attempts of conquering and occupying countries and setting up puppet regimes on the pretext of preventing human annihilations.”