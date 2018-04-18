No sufficient paddy stocks despite a fully-equipped paddy storage complex - Mulativu farmers

Representatives from Mulativu farmers’ Organizations allege not to have received sufficient paddy stocks despite a fully-equipped paddy storage complex was recently constructed in Mulativu Oddusudan by the Paddy Marketing Board spending Rs. 200 million.

The Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) has received only a very small quantity of paddy, they said.

Private entrepreneurs who have directory purchased from the farmers have paid a higher price to paddy stocks than the prices of PMB which resulted in the shortage of paddy stocks in the storage complex, they pointed out.

The paddy stocks of Mulativu farmers have been rejected due to the use of machinery and due to the high amounts of residues present in paddy samples, they claimed.