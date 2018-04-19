No use of Sampanthan as Opposition Leader  Mano

April 19, 2018   11:43 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Minister Mano Ganesan says that there is no use of TNA leader R. Sampanthan holding the post of Opposition Leader, if he is unable to present proposals to the government to formulate a new constitution to resolve the national issue.

He stated this at a press conference held at the Ministry.

Minister of National Coexistence, Dialogue and Official Languages, Ganesan informed that an all-party meeting on National Unity headed by Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, will be held today (19).

According to him, recent incidents at Kandy will be discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile a meeting of party leaders representing UNP is to be held today, led by Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe, said Minister Ganesan.

