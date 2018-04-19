Report on National Govt to be handed over to President soon after return

The report of the committee appointed by the President on the continuation of the National Government will be handed over to the President soon after he returns to the country, says Minister of Special Assignments Dr. Sarath Amunugama.

President Maithripala Sirisena on April 14, appointed a committee comprising five Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Ministers to look into the future course of action of the National Unity Government.

The committee was headed by Minister Amunugama and SLFP General Secretary Minister Duminda Dissanayake was also named as a member of the committee.

Meanwhile several politicos have expressed their views on the National Government.

Minister of Plantation Industries Navin Dissanayaka said that he believes the National Government to be stronger now that the members who were slowing down the government while remaining inside have left.

UNP MP Chaminda Wijesiri says that if the Prime Minister will continue to work as he used to while ignoring opinions of UNP backbenchers after they helped him defeat the no-confidence motion, they would have to take appropriate measures.

The Parliament should be dissolved and the Opposition Leader and Chief Opposition Whip be reappointed, according to the SLFP MP Shehan Semasinghe.

Minister of National Coexistence, Dialogue and Official Languages Mano Ganesan stated that a new constitution should be proposed and that there is no use of R. Sampanthan being the Opposition Leader if he is unable to make proposals for that purpose.

Agreeing with Minister Ganesan, TNA MP from Jaffna District Suresh Premachandran said he also believes in a new constitution to resolve the national problem.

If Sampanthan cannot solve issues of Tamil people as the Opposition Leader, he should resign from the post and influence the government, suggested the MP.