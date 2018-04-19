13 arrested over attacks on tourists at Mirissa & Midigama

Nine suspects arrested in connection with the assault on a group of Dutch tourists and the sexual assault of a female tourist at the Mirissa beach on April 8 will be presented for an identification parade, police said.

Investigations were launched into the incident following a complaint lodged with the Weligama Police Station and 6 suspects were arrested on April 13. They were remanded until today (19) after being produced at the Matara Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations into the incident led to the arrest of another 3 suspects on April 17 while they too were remanded until today. All nine suspects are to be presented for an identification parade today.

Meanwhile four local youths have been arrested so far in connection with the assault on five tourists from Israel at the Midigama beach on April 15.

Police said that one suspect was arrested on April 17 and that he was remanded until April 26.

Three more suspects were arrested yesterday (18) over the incident and were also remanded until April 26 to be presented for an identification parade by the Matara Magistrate’s Court.

The arrested suspects who are aged 17, 18 and 23 are residents of Midigama, Ahangama and Mirissa.