May 7 declared public & bank holiday instead of May 1

The public and bank holiday which had been assigned to May 1, 2018 has been cancelled while May 7 (Monday) has been declared a public and bank holiday instead.

The Government Information Department, issuing a statement today, said that the public and bank holiday which was designated for May 1 (Tuesday) to mark International Workers’ Day was cancelled in view of the National Vesak Week from April 26 to May 2.

The relevant Gazette notification was issued by Minister of Homer Affairs Vajira Abeywardena on April 6.

The gazette states that by virtue of the powers vested in him by Sections 10(1)(B) and 11(1)(B) of the Holidays Act, No. 29 of 1971, the Minister of Home Affairs, do by this Order, declare that, the Public and Bank Holiday fallen on Tuesday, the 1st of May 2018 for International Labour Day is cancelled due to the Vesak Week scheduled from 26th April 2018 to 02nd May 2018 and Monday, 07th of May shall be a Public and Bank Holiday to celebrate International Labour Day.