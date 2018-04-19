Police exhume remains of suicide victim as mother suspects foul play

Anuradhapura Police, acting on a court order, exhumed the remains of an individual who committed suicide 7 months ago.

The body which was buried at Anuradhapura Public Cemetery allegedly without a proper post mortem, was exhumed yesterday (18) after the mother of the deceased claimed she suspected foul play.

The deceased who had committed suicide was a 46-year-old father of four living in Anuradhapura Old Town.

Although his wife and children had confirmed that the father committed suicide in their home at around 3 am on the 3rd of August last year, the mother of the deceased had requested the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct a formal investigation regarding the death of her son.

A coroner determining the death as a suicide without a proper post mortem conducted by a court physician is dubious, says the mother.

On the findings of officials deployed by him, the IGP had ordered to exhume the body which was buried back in 5th August.

The body was exhumed under the observations of Anuradhapura Additional Magistrate Harshana Dhanushka Ratnayake and the Judicial Medical Officer at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital S M H M K Senanayaka.