Pro-LTTE group protest against President in London

A group of LTTE supporters are reportedly protesting in front of the venue of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London, against the visit of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.



The protest, organized by the Tamil Coordination Committee in Britain, is being held in front of the Marlborough House in Pall Mall, London.

President Sirisena in in London with Heads of Government of the 53-member Commonwealth at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting being held from 16-20 April 2018.

The President’s engagements include the Heads of Government meeting today (19) and the leaders’ retreat on April 20.