Sri Lanka has been named as the country to give leadership for the conservation of mangroves in Commonwealth countries.

This was stated during the 25th inaugural ceremony of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), held on Thursday (19) in London.‎

Thus it is scheduled to find out about the procedure on Mangrove conservation and an active committee is established under the leadership of Sri Lanka, the PMD reported.

“The Mangrove conservation projects launched after 2015 under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena was identified as a successful project globally. As a result Sri Lanka was named as a country which has attained a higher progress on Mangrove Conservation.”

The inaugural ceremony of 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018 was held under the patronage of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain in Buckingham Palace with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena also attending the event.

The theme this year is “Towards a Common Future” and the special attention will be given to the areas of prosperity, security, fairness and sustainability to achieve the goals of Commonwealth countries.

The position of Commonwealth Chair-in-office, held by the government leader of the CHOGM host country, will be transferred at the summit from the Prime Minister of Malta to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the President will be addressing the Heads of State summit this afternoon London time.

Source: PMD