CEA suspends operations at Horana rubber factory

The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) has decided to temporarily suspend operations at the rubber factory in Horana, where 5 deaths occurred yesterday.

Director General of CEA Hemantha Jayasinghe stated that operations at the factory have been suspended pending the completion of investigations.

Five people were killed on Thursday (19) when a worker at the rubber factory in Bellapitiya fell into a tank of ammonia and a colleague and local residents died trying to save him.

Hospital officials said 18 people had been admitted, of whom five had died.

Residents told media the rescuers were overcome by fumes as they tried to help the worker and they too fell into the tank, which contained liquid ammonia.

Police were deployed near the factory after people living nearby protested against the suspected unsafe handling of chemicals with some residents demanding the closure of the factory.

The factory manager was arrested on suspicion of negligence.

