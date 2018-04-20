Female bank accountant arrested over Rs 20 million fraud

A female employed as an Accountant at a bank in the Gampaha area who is accused of financial fraud amounting to Rs 20 million has been arrested in Kegalle by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The CID had launched investigations into a complaint received that the woman in question had defrauded a sum of Rs 22,941,000 from the bank.

The Gampaha Magistrate’s Court had also reportedly issued an order preventing her from leaving the country.

However, the accused had returned to the country on April 18 from Dubai and was arrested by officers of the Immigration and Emigration Department, but had managed to escape custody, according to the Police Spokesman’s Office said.

The CID through investigations carried out based on telephone records had uncovered that the suspect was in the Kegalle area and arrested her.

The 36-year-old woman, a resident of Gampaha, is to be produced at the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today (20).

The Criminal Investigations Department has also launched an investigation regarding the suspect’s escape from the custody of immigration officers.