Legal action to be taken against Horana rubber factory

The Director General of Labour said legal action will be taken against Horana rubber factory for failing to take safety precautions.

At around 1.20pm on April 19, a worker fell into the tank, which collects ammonia wastage from the rubbery factory in Bellapitiya, while reportedly attempting to clean it.



Several villagers had attempted to rescue him, however some 15 persons had suffered breathing difficulties and collapsed due to toxic gas.



Police later confirmed that a total of five persons including the worker and 4 villagers who attempted to rescue him had died in the incident.

Meanwhile, the manager of the rubber factory in Horana, who was arrested over the death of five persons in the ammonia tank incident, was remanded until April 25 by the Horana Magistrate’s Court.