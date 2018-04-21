Moratuwa Uni student meets untimely death in Kelani River

April 21, 2018   01:01 pm

By Manushi Silva

A University student drowned when his boat capsized, while engaging in water sports, in Kelani River off Ginigathhena, Kalugala, Yatiberiya area, yesterday (20).

The victim aged 23 years was identified as a resident of Minuwangoda area perusing his higher studies at the Engineering Faculty of Moratuwa University.

The incident has taken place when a group of students was engaging in water sports in Kelani River last morning said Ginigathhena Police.

The body is kept at Kithulgala, Theligama Hospital and the post-mortem will be conducted today (21).

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Ginigathhena Police.

Meanwhile, on April 17, a 31-year-old woman,had drowned while bathing in the Kelani River, said Ginigathhena Police.

The victim, a mother of one, is said to be a support tele-drama actress, known as Thushani de Silva, a resident of Uguressa, Kandy.

The victim had gone on a family trip to Kithulgala area and had been swept away by a sudden current while bathing in the river in Ginigathhena, Kalugala, Yatiberiya area.

