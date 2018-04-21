Rough sea expected from Puttalam to Batticaloa

The Sea area from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Galle will be very rough with waves 2-3 metres high, announced the Disaster Management Centre.

Therefore the DMC advices those engaged in fishing, naval activities to refrain.

Meanwhile, Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts after 2.00 p.m, the Meteorological Department announced.