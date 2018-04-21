Man nabbed with Kerala cannabis and hash in Wattala

The Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrested four persons for the possession of Kerala cannabis and Hash worth Rs. 35 million.

Police said that 150 kilograms of Kerala Cannabis and 2 kilograms of Hash was found in the suspect’s possession when they were arrested in Wattala, Hekitta area today (21).

The apprehended suspect has been handed over to Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations, the Police SIU said.