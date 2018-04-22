One killed, four injured in Attanagalla shooting
April 22, 2018 06:36 am
One person was killed and four sustained injuries during a shooting incident reported near Attanagalla temple last night (21) the Police Media Office said.
An unidentified gunman has opened fire on the crowd during a musical show held following an Avurudu Uthsawaya in Attanagalla, Nittambuwa police reported.
The victim was identified as a 37-year-old businessman residing in Heiyanthuduwa, Devamiththa area.
He has taken part in lighting the oil lamp at the opening ceremony of the musical show, reports claim.
The injured including a woman have been admitted to Wathupitiwala Hospital.
The reason for the shooting is yet to be ascertained.
Nittambuwa Police is conducting investigations to apprehend the suspect.