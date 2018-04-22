One killed, four injured in Attanagalla shooting

One killed, four injured in Attanagalla shooting

April 22, 2018   06:36 am

By Manushi Silva

One person was killed and four sustained injuries during a shooting incident reported near Attanagalla temple last night (21) the Police Media Office said.

An unidentified gunman has opened fire on the crowd during a musical show held following an Avurudu Uthsawaya in Attanagalla, Nittambuwa police reported.

The victim was identified as a 37-year-old businessman residing in Heiyanthuduwa, Devamiththa area.

He has taken part in lighting the oil lamp at the opening ceremony of the musical show, reports claim.

The injured including a woman have been admitted to Wathupitiwala Hospital.

The reason for the shooting is yet to be ascertained.

Nittambuwa Police is conducting investigations to apprehend the suspect.

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories