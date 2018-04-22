Person nabbed for trading cannabis in cemetery

A large scale racketeer who smuggles stocks of Kerala Cannabis to Galewala, Jaffna was nabbed with 2kg of Kerala cannabis in possession, reports Galewala police.

The person was arrested at Enamalpotha area, Galewala by the Dambulla Police Special task Force based on a tip-off received from the villagers.

The suspect had conducted his illegal trading in a cemetery at Enamalpotha and the police had seized 2kgs of cannabis and his motorbike.

The suspect, revealed to be a person named Sathardeen Jelabdeen, was arrested first time for his years of smuggling.

The 57-year-old suspect,residing in Enamalpotha area will be presented at the Dambulla Magistrate’s Court today (22).