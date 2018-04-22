Youth arrested with cigarettes worth Rs.1.5 million

Youth arrested with cigarettes worth Rs.1.5 million

April 22, 2018   12:30 pm

By Manushi Silva

A youth who attempted to smuggle in 30,600 sticks of cigarettes worth Rs. 1.5 million was apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake earlier this morning (22).

The suspect, returning from Dubai was arrested at the Arrival terminal by the BIA Custom officials, said Assistant Customs Media Spokesman Vipula Minuwanpitiya.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by BIA Custom officials, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories