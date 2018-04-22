Youth arrested with cigarettes worth Rs.1.5 million

A youth who attempted to smuggle in 30,600 sticks of cigarettes worth Rs. 1.5 million was apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake earlier this morning (22).

The suspect, returning from Dubai was arrested at the Arrival terminal by the BIA Custom officials, said Assistant Customs Media Spokesman Vipula Minuwanpitiya.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by BIA Custom officials, he added.