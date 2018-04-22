Request for a fixed rate for three-wheelers

Mandating meter installation and issue of receipts instead of introducing fixed prices for three-wheeler fares is like changing the pillow to cure a headache, say the National Movement for Consumer Rights Protection.

The organization says that many three wheeler drivers steal money from commuters by charging varied fares and if the government truly wishes to protect commuters’ rights, they should first introduce a fixed rate for the charges.

As one three-wheeler would charge Rs 40 per kilometer whereas another would charge Rs 30, a fixed rate should be introduced at provincial level, they pointed out.

The movement requests that the government stop creating laws focused on nurturing meter manufacturers and set up laws for fixed three-wheeler rates to bring justice to the commuters.