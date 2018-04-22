UNP Head Quarter activities separated in to 3 main areas

United National Party (UNP) has decided to partition its Head Quarters, Sirikotha, in to three main areas of service and assign a board of officials to ensure their activities.

It has been announced that this decision has been made in line with UNP’s new reformation agenda.

Consequently, 3 officials are to be authorized in to operate these new sectors of Communication and Propaganda Division, Head Office Operations, Recruitment & Promotional Activities at the Grassroots Levels.

According to the announcement, Recruitment & Promotions at Grassroots Levels will be handled by the National Organizer, Communication and Propaganda Division by its appointed head and the Head Office Operations by the General Secretary.

Three new secretaries would also be appointed to assist the officials selected for the posts.