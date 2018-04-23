32 including Amith Weerasinghe further remanded

32 including Amith Weerasinghe further remanded

April 23, 2018   11:57 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Thirty-two suspects arrested over the violence in Digana, Kandy including Amith Weerasinghe of Maha Sohon Balakaya and local government members have been further remanded by the Theldeniya Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects were ordered to be remanded until May 05, when presented before the Theldeniya Magistrate today (23).

Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) arrested Amith Weerasinghe and 7 others on the 17th March regarding the violent incident at Kandy.

Reportedly, families of the suspects were also present at the court premises and the Special Task Force was utilized ensure the security in the Theldeniya area today (23).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories