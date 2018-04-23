32 including Amith Weerasinghe further remanded

Thirty-two suspects arrested over the violence in Digana, Kandy including Amith Weerasinghe of Maha Sohon Balakaya and local government members have been further remanded by the Theldeniya Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects were ordered to be remanded until May 05, when presented before the Theldeniya Magistrate today (23).

Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) arrested Amith Weerasinghe and 7 others on the 17th March regarding the violent incident at Kandy.

Reportedly, families of the suspects were also present at the court premises and the Special Task Force was utilized ensure the security in the Theldeniya area today (23).