Wijedasa blames President for instability in country

The President has no vision as to which political party members should be included in the new cabinet, alleges United National Party (UNP) MP, Wijedasa Rajapakshe.

He further says that UNP too doesn’t have a verdict on whether they will make a government on their own.

According to MP Rajapakshe they elected a non-partisan President back in 2015, but he has been an all-party President since the day he was appointed. Because of that, UNP has been severely washed out and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) under his leadership has separated in to 3 groups, said the MP.

He declares that the President, by washing out the 2 main political parties of the country, has created an unstable condition in the country, where the democracy and rule of law cannot be carried out.

MP Wijedasa stated, if the upcoming government is effective for the country and is a service to the public, he will consider the offer of a ministerial post. But he is not ready to accept a ministerial post in a mixed pickle of a government, he further stated.