Vijithamuni invites 16 SLFP members to rejoin govt

April 23, 2018   01:02 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Minister Vijith Vijithamuni Soysa has urged the 16 Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) members who were planning to sit in the opposition after quitting the National Government, to accept their ministerial portfolios again and work with the President.

He mentioned this at meeting at Bibila yesterday (22).

Recently, 16 SLFP members decided to resign from their ministerial posts in the National government after voting in favor of the No Confidence motion against the Prime minister. It has been announced that they are planning to sit with the Opposition.

