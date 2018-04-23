Speaker affirms no big budget ceremony for first day of next session

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya rejected statements made by certain parties to the media that a large sum of money has been allocated for the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament session to be held on May 08.

Issuing a media release, the Speaker’s Office completely refuted allegations, stating the inauguration ceremony of new parliament session will start after lunch on May 08, hence the parliament will not bear any expense for extra food.

Speaking further, the Speaker said that the cost for that day will be similar to the average cost incurred on any other day in which parliament is held.