President and Prime Minister to discuss cabinet reshuffle today

A special discussion is scheduled to take place between President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today (23) about the cabinet reshuffle, Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said.

The government will arrive into a final decision about the cabinet reshuffle after discussions between President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Minister said.

President Maithripala Sirisena arrived in Sri Lanka today after attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Accordingly, the new cabinet will be named before May 01, political sources reveal.

Four new Cabinet Ministers were temporarily appointed on April 12, to fill the ministerial portfolios left vacant following the resignation of the several SLFP ministers.

However, the President’s Media Division reported that a complete cabinet reshuffle will take place after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year and these appointments are made till that period.