The temporary removal of Basnayaka Nilame of Ruhunu Katharagama Maha Devalaya was not an act of vengeance, says Minister of Buddha Sasana Gamini Jayawickrama Perera.

Basnayaka Nilame D. P. Kumarage was recently suspended from his post regarding several complaints received by the Ministry against him.

The Nilame was suspended to assist the ongoing investigations regarding him, stated the Minister responding to media at Kandy.