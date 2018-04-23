Basnayaka Nilames removal was not revenge  Minister

Basnayaka Nilames removal was not revenge  Minister

April 23, 2018   01:29 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The temporary removal of Basnayaka Nilame of Ruhunu Katharagama Maha Devalaya was not an act of vengeance, says Minister of Buddha Sasana Gamini Jayawickrama Perera.

Basnayaka Nilame D. P. Kumarage was recently suspended from his post regarding several complaints received by the Ministry against him.

The Nilame was suspended to assist the ongoing investigations regarding him, stated the Minister responding to media at Kandy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories